SP MLA resigns from UP Assembly

Lucknow: Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government.

Singh said, "Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation."

Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.

Speaker Dixit said, "MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh met me today and submitted his resignation letter. The matter will be examined as per rules and a decision will be taken."

He sat on an 'anshan' at the Gandhi statue in state capital.

"The government is speaking lies. Hence, there is no point in sitting in the House. Officials are weakening the democratic system and do not follow the directions of the elected government," he alleged.