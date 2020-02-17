SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly

Lucknow (UP): Opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as they accused the BJP-led state government of being "insensitive" towards Dalits following the recent caste clashes in Mangta village where 25 people were injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, dismissed the allegation and said every incident should not be seen through a "political prism" and local disputes should be resolved "locally". The matter was raised during Zero Hour by BSP leader Lalji Verma, who alleged that the state government was insensitive towards Dalits and demanded compensation to the victims.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona also joined him and termed the incident as serious. Twenty-five people were injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Mangta village here in Kanpur Dehat district on February 13.

According to media reports, the two groups allegedly clashed during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra', which was being taken out after the culmination of 'Bhim Katha', organised by members of the Scheduled Caste community.

The police said they have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.

Rubbishing the opposition charges, Adityanath said, "The incident arose from a local dispute among villagers".

He advised the opposition members not to "add fuel to fire" and allow peace to prevail.

"Every incident should not be seen through a political prism. The administration officials are camping in the village and the government is committed to provide security to the people. Timely action was taken by the police and arrests were also made," the chief minister said.

He also said compensation was promptly paid to those affected as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and there was no need for opposition members to recommend doles for the victims.

Dissatisfied with the reply, opposition SP, BSP and Congress staged a walkout from the House.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat), Anurag Vats had said children belonging to the upper caste tore a poster of Dr B R Ambedkar that led to clashes between the two groups.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi, "In Mangta village of Kanpur Dehat, Dalits reciting Bhim Katha were attacked by bullies. Several people are hospitalised".