Soren to launch Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 on July 23

Ranchi: Under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand is on the path to revive one of the hardest hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is Tourism. To foster a thriving tourism ecosystem in the state, Jharkhand's Tourism Policy 2021 will be soon brought into motion.The Department of Tourism, Art and Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry is hosting the launch of the Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 at New Delhi on 23rd July 2022. Focus is on promotion of Religious, Eco, Adventure, Wellness, Rural, and Mining tourism along with Weekend Getaways. Jharkhand has truly embarked on a journey to establish itself as one of the premier tourist destinations in India.



Jharkhand is well endowed with the beauty and bounty of nature. From being a land of forests, mesmerizing waterfalls, resplendent and regal culture, to the scenic and serene tourist destinations, the state has all the merits to identify itself as a traveler's paradise. It was hence deemed pertinent to chart a clear cut trajectory for tourism to flourish in the state.