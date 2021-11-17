Soren hails role of missionaries in education promotion in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Hailing the role of missionaries in the promotion of education in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said on Wednesday that 60 percent of the quality education system in the state is due to the missionaries.



"In the past, the education service provided by the missionaries has faced some obstacles due to some various reasons, but it will not happen now. The way teachers are committed towards their students at the Gossner College, it's very certain that students will bring laurels to the college and society," Soren said while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Gossner College, which was established in November 1971 in Ranchi.

"As the tribal students of the state lacking in the field of education, the government has taken several initiatives to empower them by making arrangements to provide quality education to them and missionaries are playing a key role in it," he said, adding that there are 47 departments operational in the college and 9,000 students are getting the quality education, which is a major achievement.

"Due to lockdown implemented to stop the transmission of Covid-19, the education suffered the most. Now everything is becoming normal. Though, online education provided a new dimension to the state, tribal and poor students faced a major challenge," he said.

He further stated that the state government has come up with several education schemes for the poor tribal children, which are being implemented effectively. "Its benefits will be visible in the coming days. During the pandemic, the missionaries went ahead and did service work, especially in the villages and remote areas. The work done by them was commendable. I thank them on behalf of the entire society," he said, adding that this was the first college in the state where the teaching of tribal language had started.