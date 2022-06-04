Soren govt expands overseas scholarship for minorities, others

New Delhi: Buoyed over the last year's success, Jharkhand government, which is led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has expanded the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme for 25 students belonging to Scheduled Castes, minorities and other backward classes (OBCs) along with Scheduled Tribes.



When the scheme was started in 2021, only ten students belonging to Scheduled Tribes were eligible for pursuing Master's courses in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The overseas scholarship scheme, which is the flagship scheme of the Hemant Soren government, is aimed at helping meritorious students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.

According to an official statement, the Jharkhand government will be partnering with the UK government's FCDO (Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office) to jointly fund the Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to provide opportunities for up to give students of Jharkhand belonging to SC, ST, OBC and other minorities in the next three academic years starting September 2023

The state government has also increased the allocated budget for the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year which is subject to increase if necessary. The expansion of the overseas scholarship scheme, which aims to push for mainstreaming of minorities, would provide students with an opportunity to pursue a one-year Master's programme or 2 years M Phil programme across various disciplines which have been increased to 31 after nine new disciplines were added.

Students up to 35 years of age, belonging to Jharkhand can apply online and the last date for application for the academic year 2022-2023 is June 25.

Last year, seven students were provided with scholarships under the scheme. All the seven students are currently pursuing their higher education at Loughborough University, University of Warwick, University of Sussex, and University College in different disciplines.