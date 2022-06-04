Soren govt expands overseas scholarship for minorities, others
New Delhi: Buoyed over the last year's success, Jharkhand government, which is led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has expanded the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme for 25 students belonging to Scheduled Castes, minorities and other backward classes (OBCs) along with Scheduled Tribes.
When the scheme was started in 2021, only ten students belonging to Scheduled Tribes were eligible for pursuing Master's courses in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The overseas scholarship scheme, which is the flagship scheme of the Hemant Soren government, is aimed at helping meritorious students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.
According to an official statement, the Jharkhand government will be partnering with the UK government's FCDO (Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office) to jointly fund the Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to provide opportunities for up to give students of Jharkhand belonging to SC, ST, OBC and other minorities in the next three academic years starting September 2023
The state government has also increased the allocated budget for the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year which is subject to increase if necessary. The expansion of the overseas scholarship scheme, which aims to push for mainstreaming of minorities, would provide students with an opportunity to pursue a one-year Master's programme or 2 years M Phil programme across various disciplines which have been increased to 31 after nine new disciplines were added.
Students up to 35 years of age, belonging to Jharkhand can apply online and the last date for application for the academic year 2022-2023 is June 25.
Last year, seven students were provided with scholarships under the scheme. All the seven students are currently pursuing their higher education at Loughborough University, University of Warwick, University of Sussex, and University College in different disciplines.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'No one should present history in distorted or manipulative manner'4 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Emerging front-runner4 Jun 2022 7:10 PM GMT
An unrelenting patriot4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
12 people killed, 21 injured in factory explosion4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Volunteer-based committees formed to take care of tricolours4 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT