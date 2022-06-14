Soren gets more time to appear before EC but with a rider

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is learnt to have been given more time by the Election Commission to appear before it in a mining lease allotment matter after the JMM leader cited unavailability of his counsel.

The personal hearing where Soren was to be present either in person or through his counsel, was slated for on Tuesday. Sources said since this is for the second time personal hearing has been postponed, fresh date of June 28 has been granted with condition that it will be the last opportunity for such a hearing.