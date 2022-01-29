Soon, tram services to begin between Kidderpore & Esplanade

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is mulling to restart tram services between Kidderpore and Esplanade soon.



"Through media reports, I came to know that people of this area (Kidderpore area) want a revival of tram services. I will talk to state Transport minister Firhad Hakim regarding this," said WBTC chairman Madan Mitra after conducting an inspection of Babu Bazar Tram Depot on Friday and took note of the site to submit a report to the state Transport department.

Tram services between Babu Bazar Tram Depot and Esplanade stopped after tracks were damaged and the overhead wire system got badly impacted due to Super Cyclone Amphan that hit West Bengal in May 2020.

He reiterated that there is a misconception among people that the state government will stop tram services. So far, there hasn't been any decision by the WBTC to completely suspend the tram services in the city and the allegations are baseless.

To ensure better services and save the eco-friendly vehicle, Mitra pointed out that the WBTC is planning to launch a restaurant within trams in four routes of Kolkata soon.

This plan will be executed by the WBTC along with an eminent chain of restaurants in the city. The moving restaurants are to be operated on the routes of Gallif Street, Gariahat, Kidderpore and Esplanade.