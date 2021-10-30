Soon, Goa will blacklist BJP: Mamata

PANAJI: In her maiden address to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Goa, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she wouldn't allow Centre's 'dadagiri' (bullying) in the coastal state. Speaking in Konkani, she stated: 'Dilichi dadagiri anik naka (no more bullying by Delhi).' However, Banerjee clearly stated that she had no intention of becoming the Chief Minister of Goa. Insisting that she was not an 'outsider', Banerjee said the BJP was suffering from 'mental tension' and 'pollution.' She claimed that soon the people of Goa would blacklist the party.



Reacting sharply to the demonstration of black flags by some youths when Banerjee was on her way to Panaji from the airport on Thursday evening, she said: "BJP is mortally scared of Trinamool Congress as their leaders know very well that TMC will never compromise. They showed me black flagS, but I greeted them with folded hands because this is our culture and tradition," she said.

Banerjee said the BJP had defaced her posters out of insecurity as it knew well that "TMC is a formidable force. The country will deface BJP in the near future."

Coming down heavily on Congress, Banerjee said: "Though Congress had got more seats in the Assembly election, it had allowed its MLAs to join the BJP and helped it to form the government. Trinamool leaders will die but never compromise with the BJP," she maintained.

She said after coming to power BJP did nothing for the common people whose condition had turned from bad to worse. "Unemployment is going up and common people like the fishermen and taxi drivers have been neglected," she said.

Banerjee said Bengal and Goa had many things in common like football, folk culture and fishing. "Trinamool will fight for the masses and ensure that their standard of living improves," she said.

"I want the people of Goa to look after themselves and we will be there to support you. We are not going to tolerate the muscle-flexing of the leaders from Delhi," she maintained.

She said TMC wanted Goans to elect their own government and that her party will help. "I am not an outsider. I am not going to be the chief minister of Goa but I want to see that there is a system, policing, federalism and an anti-corruption government," Banerjee said, adding that she wanted "insiders" to take charge.

Banerjee said a question had been raised as to why has she come to Goa. "This question is never asked when leaders from other parties come to Goa. Bengal is my motherland just as Goa is also my mother. I can move freely in my country but the BJP is not allowing us to do that by unleashing a reign of terror," she said.

"I had been to Goa to inaugurate the International Film Festival and later as Railways minister had visited the coastal town when safety devices were being installed in the Konkan Railways," she added. Banerjee urged party workers to build contact with the people and listen to their grievances.