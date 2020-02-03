Sonia Gandhi for routine checkup in Gangaram hospital
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, admitted to Gangaram hospital on Sunday, is on routine check up in the hospital, sources said on Monday.
The hospital is likely to issue a medical bulletin on Monday evening as the routine tests are being done.
The hospital sources say that she is still in the hospital. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present in the hospital, said sources.
Sonia Gandhi is asthmatic and in the winter she has faced this problem in the past too.
She was admitted to Gangaram Hospital several times and had been to the US for treatment in 2011.
