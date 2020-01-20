Sonia forms panels to resolve differences in Cong's state units
New Delhi: In order to sort out the differences in the state units and bring amity among the warring factions, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has constituted Coordination Committees in the Congress ruled states and Union Territories.
Internal differences have surfaced within the party in some of the Congress ruled states, the most recent being between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot.
The coordination committee in Rajasthan will have General Secretary and party in-charge in the state Avinash Pandey, CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilit and five other leaders.
In Madhya Pradesh party in-charge of the state Deepak Babaria will head the seven member committee including CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.
P.L. Punia will head the nine-member committee in Chhattigarh with CM Bhupesh Baghel, PCC president Mohan Mariam, TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu as the members.
