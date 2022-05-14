Sonia chairs meet on next phase of mass agitation
udaipur: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday discussed the party's action plan for the second phase of the mass contact programme to take on the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in the country.
She presided over the meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents and legislature party leaders during the party's Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir here. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the meeting and called for planning the next stage of the action plan for Jan Jagran Abhiyan, sources said.
The Congress launched the mass agitation/contact programme - 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' - from November 14 to November 29, 2021 to highlight various issues, including inflation, price rise, recession, unemployment rate and farm distress. The party is now planning to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0. Top Congress leaders from across the country are here for a three-day brainstorming conclave to decide on the party's strategy on key issues.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT