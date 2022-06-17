'Sonia being treated for lower respiratory tract infection'

new delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital here, and continues to be under close observation and treatment, the party said on Friday.



Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," he said in a statement.

Ramesh, who is the new general secretary in-charge of the party's communications department, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and is likely to stay through the night with her, sources said.

He is likely to stay through the night with his mother at the hospital, the sources said. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on June 13 visited their mother at the hospital.

She had been staying with her mother as Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said.

The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper even as large-scale protests were held in many cities by party workers.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.