Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was murdered by her associates

Panaji: BJP leader Sonali Phogat's brother has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into the death of Phogat.

Considering the opinion of doctors and Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh, it preliminary looks like she died due to a heart attack, Sawant told reporters.

However, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The Anjuna police had registered a case of unnatural death.

The family members of Phogat arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

Dhaka in his complaint filed with the Anjuna police in Goa claimed that two of Phogat's associates murdered her in Goa.