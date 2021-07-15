Somen Mitra's son resigns as Cong's Bengal general secy

KOLKATA: Rohan Mitra, son of former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Somen Mitra, resigned from the post of party's general secretary to protest against Congress's failure to revamp the state unit after the poll debacle. The resignation has brought to the fore his differences with PCC president Adhir Chowdhury.



In a three page letter to PCC president Adhir Chowdhury, Mitra alleged that no step had yet been taken by the party to revamp the PCC. He said though Chowdhury was a competent leader, his colleagues did not have any credibility and the party lost due to this in the 2021 Assembly election.

"Your (Chowdhury's) attitude towards me from the beginning has been pathetic. The language used by your close clique about my father and other leaders in the past has been detrimental to the party unit in Bengal," Mitra wrote. "Even after the results of May 2, I had hoped you would take necessary steps and make the rectification which would send out a message to the people of the state that the Bengal Congress would fight the BJP for the opposition space. Alas, that too never happened," he added. Mitra said he had been insulted by the party leaders and because of Chowdhury he could not become the youth congress president.

He alleged that he was being cornered by the senior leaders. Mitra said he had no plans to quit Congress and join any other party. Chowdhury was not immediately available for comments.