Some parties spreading fake news about MGP's alliance with BJP: TMC

KOLKATA: False information has been allegedly circulated in Goa by few national parties on Wednesday, including BJP, that Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party(MGP) will forge an alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming Assembly election.



Deepak Dhavalikar, president of MGP, in a tweet mentioned: "We have already declared our pre-poll alliance with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and we will stand strong with our alliance and give Goa a change it desires."

Senior TMC leaders are of the opinion that after the fake news has been circulated it has created immense repercussions among people of Goa and they are confused with the nature of the alliance. This has prompted the president of MGP to tweet regarding their stand to avoid any confusion.

A senior leader said: "The MGP leaders along with TMC leaders will also conduct door-to-door campaign and they will try to reach out to a number of voters about how fake news has been circulated by few national parties for their own vested political interest."

A few days back, the MGP had announced that it would contest the forthcoming Goa Assembly elections in alliance with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Dhavalikar said their party's central committee resolved to have an alliance with the TMC for the state polls due early next year. The MGP, which had won three seats in the 2017 polls to the 40-member Goa assembly, is currently left with only one Member of Legislative Assembly after two of its legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TMC has already decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls and expressed confidence that it will do well in the elections. Dhavalikar said both the parties have joined hands to provide good governance to the people of the state.

"There is a wave against the BJP. People want a change and we will be able to form a government in the state," he claimed. The MGP chief claimed 60 per cent of the people in the state are yet to decide whom to vote for, hence this option has been provided to them," he said.

He said the MGP can contest the election on its own, but considering the current political scenario, it has been decided to go for a pre-poll alliance.

In the 2017 Goa assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But, the BJP at that time forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independent legislators to form the government.