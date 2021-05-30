Some parties lowering country's morale: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday said while crores of party workers serve people by helping them with Covid relief material, the opposition has "quarantined" itself and works to lower the morale of the country during the pandemic.

BJP leaders and workers are marking the seventh anniversary of the Modi government on Sunday by carrying out Covid prevention and relief work in one lakh villages.

Nadda, while addressing BJP workers virtually, told them to continue working like "doers", help people during the pandemic and not get bothered by "obstructors" who absolve themselves from their responsibility.

The BJP is observing the anniversary of its government at the Centre as "Seva Diwas" and in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the party has decided not to celebrate the day, but instead organise relief works under the campaign 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai'.

Crores of BJP workers are carrying out Covid prevention and relief works by distributing masks, sanitisers, food packets and spreading awareness about vaccines in more than one lakh villages and hamlets, Nadda said, adding that all this is being done while following Covid-related protocols.

He underlined that as part of the campaign, BJP MLAs and MPs, including Union ministers, are participating in relief works in at least two villages. In their endeavour to serve the people, Nadda said, party workers have also set a target of collecting 50,000 units of blood through donation drives. Targeting the opposition, the BJP president said it is in quarantine, implying that its leaders are missing from the ground.

"In this pandemic, BJP workers without being bothered about their wellbeing are standing with the people. But the opposition has gone into lockdown and quarantined itself. It is visible only in virtual press conferences or on Twitter," Nadda said.

Urging party workers to continue helping people, the BJP chief, without naming leaders, attacked the opposition, saying they are behaving like obstructors in this pandemic.

"Some are 'sadhak' (doers), while some are 'badhak' (obstructors). Such people are also in Delhi. But we don't have to get bothered by them and continue in our endeavour to serve people and help them during the pandemic," he said.

These obstructors absolve themselves of their responsibilities amid a crisis and pass on the buck to others, Nadda said.

Taking on opposition leaders over their statements about the vaccination drive against Covid, the BJP chief said that they were the ones who questioned vaccines to create doubts in the minds of people.

"Those making a noise about COVID-19 vaccine now, are the ones who earlier raised doubts about vaccines," he said.

"We are serving and they (opposition) are creating hurdles. Some political parties issued irresponsible statements on lockdown and vaccination and worked to lower the morale of the country," the BJP chief said.