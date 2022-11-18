'Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists'

New Delhi: Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while some others do so indirectly by blocking action against terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in an apparent reference to Pakistan and China.



He made the remarks before delegates from over 70 countries and international organisations at the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by Ministry of Home Affairs here.

The prime minister said organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated.

"International organisations must not think that absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism," he said.

Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy and they offer political, ideological and financial support, Modi said, adding, "There can be no ifs and buts entertained in such matters. The world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror."

The prime minister said it is well known that terrorist organisations get money through several sources and one of them is state support.

New Delhi has for long been accusing Pakistan of providing all-round support to terrorist organisations in carrying out attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said in present times, ideally there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles, he said.

Modi said the intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens and all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action.

"Further, sometimes, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block actions against terrorists," the prime minister said.

China has on several occasions foiled international efforts to take action by the United Nations against terrorists, mostly against those who were responsible for terror attacks in India.

Modi said there is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. "It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation. It knows no boundaries. Only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism," he said.