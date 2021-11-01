Solve waterlogging issue in Kharkhoda villages within 3 days: Khattar to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday gave orders for immediate redressal of the problem of water logging in the villages of Kharkhoda area of Sonipat district.



In connection with this problem, farmers of about 20 villages of Kharkhoda area met Khattar at his residence today. While handing over the memorandum, they urged the Chief Minister to personally inspect the areas affected by the problem of water logging.

Khattar said that work is going on continuously to resolve the problem of water logging wherever it is being faced.

Water has been drained with the help of pumps in most of the areas, in the remaining areas also the drainage work will be completed very soon. During this, the Chief Minister ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat district to take immediate action regarding the problems being faced by the farmers of Kharkhoda region.

He said that the problem of water logging has increased due to unseasonal rains.