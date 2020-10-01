Solar power production plants to give 10,000 jobs

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a 200 KW capacity solar power plant in the Uttarkashi district which was given clearance last year by the state government under a special solar power production scheme for boosting rural livelihood in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion Rawat said that the solar power production in the rural areas has potential of giving livelihood to over 10,000 individuals directly

"Farmers would earn good income from their land but by producing electricity after setting up the solar power production plants. Our government is giving a 25 % subsidy on all such projects," said the CM.

The CM inspected the solar plant and interacted with the workers and local villagers to get feedback.

"After getting all the clearances and financial assistance this solar plant today is giving livelihood to 50 villagers. On the land adjoining this plant is being used for agriculture which adds on to the income of the locals," said the CM.

Rawat was accompanied by power secretary Radhika Jha who has crafted the state's solar power strategy.

"To encourage local entrepreneurs to switch over to solar power production we have come out with new policy to set up small capacity plant which requires less land. This scheme has got tremendous response so far," said Jha.

The power department plays a key role in execution of the solar projects. The solar plant owner Amod Pawar, said, "The solar power plant project is a very good scheme to generate employment at the village level but the state government must adopt the policy of giving all clearances in a time bound manner so that the production starts at the plant."

Under the solar plant scheme, the plant owner signs a power purchase agreement with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and gets money for power generated at the plant. In Uttarakhand, the solar power production scheme is just one of the 150 business opportunities which the state government has offered to youngsters to boost state

economy.