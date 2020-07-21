Solar power plants to give jobs to 10,000 in Uttarakhand: CM

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that the state government is linking solar power production with rural livelihood scheme by funding the small capacity 25 kilowatt solar projects that would give employment to over 10,000 people across Uttarakhand.



Rawat made the announcement on the occasion of the stone laying foundation of Kherasain state college in the Pauri Garhwal district.

Addressing the crowd, the CM said, "Now farmers would earn livelihood from the land but by producing electricity after setting up the solar power production plants. Our government is giving a 25 per cent subsidy and also buying the power from

the plant."

The hill state has a huge potential for solar power production. The decision to link the small farmers and solar power plants could be a game-changer.

The CM said that a 25 kw capacity solar power plant does not require huge land and can be built in 480 square yards which is easily available in the hills and the plains.

"Under the solar power production plant scheme, the state government will have a power purchase agreement from the applicants and the payment will be made directly into their account after the solar plant starts producing power," said the CM.

The solar power plant scheme is just one of the 150 business opportunities that have been offered by the state government to youngsters in Uttarakhand.

During the media interaction the CM also talked about bringing a path breaking land reforms to empower women in Uttarakhand.