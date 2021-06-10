Soil of 25 lakh acres of agri land in Haryana to be tested this year

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, while taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision forward, has directed to conduct soil test of 25 lakh acres of land in the current financial year on priority basis so that every farm is a healthy farm. The Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting of the Soil Health Card Scheme here on Wednesday. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister had made announcements in this regard to benefit the farmers during his budget speech.

The Chief Minister said that soil health cards should be issued to farmers after checking every acre of agricultural land in the state so that farmers avoid unnecessary use of fertilizers and add nutrients to the land as required. This will not only increase the fertility of the land, but it will also be beneficial for the farmers. The Chief Minister also directed the officers of the Agriculture Department to prepare a year-long calendar in which dates are fixed for making farmers aware through soil testing, Kisan Sabha and exhibition etc.

In this comprehensive scheme, the Chief Minister directed to complete the work of soil testing of 75 lakh acres of agricultural land in the state in three years. During the meeting, he also took detailed information about the laboratories to be made for this test and necessary equipment. Along with this, he was also apprised about the expenses for the construction of these laboratories.

The Chief Minister said that in the soil health card, the information related to the nutrients present in the soil of the field would be mentioned in detail.