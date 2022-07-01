Social media asked to remove content justifying murder

NEW DELHI: Social media platforms need to remove content which encourages,



glorifies or justifies brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the ministry of electronics and IT said in a notice made public on Friday.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the "beheading".

"Through this notice, you are directed to forthwith ensure that as part of your obligation of due diligence, safety and trust, you proactively and immediately remove any and all content, either in the form of a text message, audio, video, photo or any other form, that seem to encourage/glorify/justify this murder and killing with a view to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order," the notice said.