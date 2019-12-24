Social harmony function organised on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and former President of Bhartiya Janata Party, Murli Manohar Joshi has said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee favoured social harmony not only in thoughts but also in

practical life.

He was speaking at the function organised on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary. The function was organized by Bharatiya Baudh Sangh at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Joshi said that Indian culture owes a lot to Buddhist line of thought which lays stress on social harmony.

Vajpayee believed that social harmony is better than social equality. He was in favour of social harmony from practical point of view.

National president of Bharatiya Baudh Sangh, Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul said that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, the house of Bhim Rao Ambedkar at 26, Alipur Road, Delhi was purchased and turned into a museum. International Ambedkar Centre has also been established at Janpath.