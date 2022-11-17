SNU signs MoU with NIT

New Delhi: To facilitate research collaborations, faculty and students exchange, especially in the subject areas of Bioscience and Technology, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU).



This MoU promises to bring about support and collaboration from the institutes in domains such as AI, IoT, cyber security and cyber physical systems, biotechnology, bio informatics, allied health sciences and pharmaceutical sciences. "This MoU is a significant step as it will not only connect two institutions but will also connect Durgapur with Kolkata," Director of NIT, Prof Anupam Basu said.

"NIT has a strong research background and we at SNU are also focused on developing interest in research among students. Our students have to be exposed to the proper research atmosphere and that NIT has extended their hand is an opportunity for SNU," Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of SNU said.

Apart from planning to conduct frequent workshops, conferences and seminars, SNU and NIT have plans to submit research proposals to government and non-government funding agencies. Vice chancellor of SNU and director of NIT said that they would also collaborate to establish centres of excellence.

Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Dr Anupam Basu, Director, NIT signed the MoU in the presence of Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group, Ina Bose, Director HR & Industry Relations, Sister Nivedita University, Professor Nilotpal Banerjee, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Chairman, Career Development Center (CDC), and Professor Pathik Kumbhakar, Professor of Physics, Dean (Academic Research) of NIT Durgapur.