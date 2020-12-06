Smuggling of endangered birds: HC initiates suo motu writ petition

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the illegal capture and smuggling of Indian birds. The hearing will be held on Tuesday. A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that a number of officers related to forests and conservation of wildlife are impleaded as respondents in the proceedings.

The pleadings in the writ petition presented through the learned counsel appearing for the High Court describe the various challenges faced by the birds. The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was enacted by the Parliament of India in order to conserve animals, birds, plants and the matters connected therewith. In order to effectively deal with the issue o f smuggling and illegal trading of endangered species o f birds, the provisions of sections 2 (1), (16) , 5 (c) , 8, 38Z, 48A, 49B (1), 50, 51 to 55, Schedule I Part III and Schedule IV entry 11 may be looked Into.

The material pleadings disclose the sum and substance of the report and also different aspects touching the relevant Constitutional and statutory provisions which deal with the animal life including the fauna population.