Smriti Irani accuses Rahul of giving a call for 'violence'

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of declaring "war" on Indians and giving a call for "violence" after the Congress leader warned the government that if farmers'' protest is not defused then their agitation will spread across the country.

At a press conference, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi has said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not support his political stand, then cities will "burn".

"Never before in our democratic history have we witnessed a political leader asking for fire of violence to spread instead of seeking and promoting peace," she said, alleging that Gandhi wants violence that the national capital saw during the farmers'' protest on Republic Day to be replicated across the country, including in slums where the poor live.

She also hit out at the Congress leader for not speaking a word of support and consolation to over 400 police personnel who were injured in violence during the farmers'' tractor parade on Republic Day and not speaking against the attacks on cops and others.

This is shocking but expected of him, Irani said.

He not only wants law and order breakdown but also supports anarchic elements daring to insult tricolour and break country, she alleged.