SMP port takes green initiatives

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port is taking a slew of green initiatives under Maritime Vision 2030 that includes aiming for 100 per cent solar electricity powered cranes in its upcoming PPP projects for berth mechanisation at both Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC). At Shalukhali & a portion of Jellingham land will be utilised for solar power generation by tying with some generation companies.



Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways held a meeting with all Ports Chairpersons to monitor the progress in their green initiatives. Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP Kolkata participated in the meeting and apprised of the green initiatives that have already been executed and those on the anvil.

Among the future initiatives, SMP will add 2 megawatt capacity in KDS & 1 MW solar capacity in HDC in the next 2 years. Smart lighting system controlled by sensors and intelligent systems being planned in Netaji Subhas Dock.

Sewage treatment plants have been planned both in KDS & HDC and the solid waste generated from ships would be recycled through West Bengal Pollution Control Board approved recycler within the impounded dock system. Port will share the revenue. "We are also planning to collaborate with dredging partners to identify and build port wise strategy & roadmap for recycling and reuse of dredged material," a senior official of SMP said.