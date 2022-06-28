SMP and GTA vote counting on Wednesday

Darjeeling: The stage is all set for counting of votes polled for the Panchayat general election to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Wednesday.



22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities and the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad will be going to polls on Sunday. There are 9 seats in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. There are 66 seats in total in the 4 Panchayat Samities under the Mahakuma (Sub Division). Under the 4 Panchayat Samities there are 22 Gram Panchayats with a total number of 462 seats.

While 1442 candidates are in the fray in the 22 Gram Panchayats there are 232 candidates contesting in the 4 Panchayat Samities and 41 candidates in the 9 seats of the Mahakuma Parishad.

"There are 4 counting centres located in the block Headquarters. Counting will commence with EVMs for the Gram Panchayats, followed by Panchayat Samities and then the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad seats in the respective blocks. Candidates and their agents have been briefed about the processes," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The GTA comprises 45 constituencies spread across the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik sub divisions of the Darjeeling district along with the entire Kalimpong.

"For the GTA, 3 counting centres, one each in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong, have been set up. Counting for 1-17 GTA Sabha constituencies will be done in Darjeeling, 18-32 will be done in Kurseong and 33-45 in Kalimpong," added the DM. Counting will start at 8 am on Wednesday.