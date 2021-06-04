Smoke from under AC coach of Kanchankanya Express sparks panic

Darjeeling: Smoke and sparks from under one of the coaches of the Kanchankanya Express triggered panic among the passengers. However, the matter was resolved with no major damage being reported.



The incident occurred when the Alipurduar bound train travelling from Sealdah reached Atal tea garden in between Naxalbari and Bagdogra stations on Friday morning. At around 8:30 am smoke and sparks could be seen from under an AC two tier coach of the train.

The train halted at the Bagdogra station. The fire brigade was called in. Two fire engines arrived from Matigara.

"Closer inspection revealed that the smoke was caused by excessive heating up of the brake-band made of rubber, owing to friction. The matter was resolved following which the train resumed its journey," stated S Chanda, CPRO, North East Frontier Railway.