Slugfest in political circles over invitation to ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: A slugfest over inviting leaders of the Opposition parties for the unveiling of a statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda has erupted in Karnataka.



The differences were over the protocol allegedly not being followed by the BJP-ruled State government in extending the invitation, particularly to former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda. With JD(S) terming it as an insult to Gowda and people of the State, and accusing the government of turning the unveiling into a party event, the BJP hit back by releasing the letters written by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to various dignitaries inviting them and they included Deve Gowda.

It accused the JD(S) of indulging in a false propaganda, fearing polarisation of Vokkaliga votes. On Friday, Modi unveiled the 108-foot high statue near the Kempegowda International Airport here.

The statue was the first and the highest bronze statue of a founder of a city, according to the 'World Book of Records'.

Kempegowda, a feudatory ruler under the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire, founded Bengaluru in 1537. He is revered, especially by the Vokkaliga community that is dominant in Old Mysuru and other parts of southern Karnataka.

Deve Gowda is a tall Vokkaliga leader, and the community forms the core of JD(S)'s voter base.

The developments following the installation of the statue, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, show that a competition of sorts seems to have erupted between the political parties to claim credit for the legacy of Kempegowda. The aim was to garner electoral support from the politically dominant Vokkaliga community.

Speaking on the controversy, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed his father H D Deve Gowda got a call on Thursday from the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inviting Gowda for the event on Friday.

Besides, a letter was handed over by someone to the police stationed at the compound of former Prime Minister's residence.

"The letter released by the BJP starts with the word -respected...it has Deve Gowda's name somewhere at the end of the letter; the name seems to have been added later," he alleged as he hit out at the saffron party questioning whether its leaders have any civility.