Slice of cake of general seats for creamy layer OBCs reduced from 50% to 40%: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday posed a slew of queries to the Centre on grant of 10 per cent quota in admissions and government jobs to the EWS category, saying the "slice of cake" of 50 per cent open general seats available to OBCs above creamy layer now stands reduced to 40 per cent.



A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit referred to the submissions of those opposed to the EWS quota and said the 10 per cent reservation was "eating the field available" to the general category, open to all meritorious candidates, and violated the apex court judgement that ruled 50 per cent seats have to be made available to the open category and "cannot be eaten away". The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, vehemently defended the 103rd constitutional amendment, saying reservation provided under it was different and had been given without disturbing the 50 per cent quota meant for the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC). Hence, the amended provision does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

"There was a submission advanced by one of the counsel that so far as the creamy layer component of the OBCs is concerned, they are not entitled for any reservation as a matter of right... The OBCs, who are above the creamy layer, for them the piece of the cake or the cake get reduced from 50 to 40 percent," said the bench which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala.

The bench said submissions have been made against the EWS quota contending the poor of SCs, STs and OBCs have been excluded from this category on ground of their caste.

"There is a right to be treated as an open category. Therefore, it is a floating thing. Depending upon the performance, you get into merit. In the open category, anybody can make it...Once you put a 10 per cent embargo, you are excluding some classes on the basis of caste...This is reserved to those who have no reservations," it said.

"These are there in two separate compartments...So far as the OBCs and SCs and STs are concerned, they have been taken care of in the 50 per cent reserved category. And so far, the creamy layer will have to compete in the general category seats," Venugopal said.

The bench said the submissions of the other side have been that the creamy layer of the OBCs will certainly be the part of the open general category, but the point is "for them, now the seats will get reduced from 50 to 40 per cent."

The topmost law officer said nothing has been changed with regard to the existing 50 per cent reservation for the SEBC and rest of the OBCs will be in the "advantageous position".

"The non-reserved category is an independent category and the classification among them to decide the EWS is permissible," Venugopal contended.

Referring to previous judgements, he said such a classification into two different groups was not only permissible but it was the duty of the state to lift them up and out of poverty.