SKM issues guideline for Sept 27 Bharat Bandh

Chandigarh: With its call for "Bharat Bandh" on September 27 in mind, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday issued guidelines for the success of the event and also to ensure that the bandh remains peaceful.



"The "Bharat Bandh" call seeks to close down offices of central and state governments, markets, shops and factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions, various kinds of public transport and private transport too, public functions and events on September 27," said SKM leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yogendra Yadav and others while issuing the guidelines on Friday.

The timings would be 6 am to 4pm.

The SKM alleged that after exhibiting extreme anti-farmer behaviour again and again, Haryana's BJP-JJP government is deploying various tactics to subdue the historic farmers' agitation.

The SKM leaders said that it had come to their notice that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appraised him about the farmers' protests including the Karnal incidents.

Haryana government has also formed a Committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajiv Arora and consisting of several senior police officials in the state, ostensibly in response to the notices issued by the Supreme Court and National Human Rights Commission. The District Magistrate of Sonepat district has called for a meeting in Murthal with SKM leaders on September 19 before a scheduled Hearing of the Supreme Court.

The SKM once again states that it is not out of their desire and own volition that lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders, but because police of different states including of the Union Home Ministry has forced them to stay put at the borders.