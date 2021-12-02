SKM condemns govt's response in Parl on compensation to kin

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday condemned the Centre's response in Parliament on compensation to the kin of farmers, who died during the protest against three agriculture laws, and reiterated its demand for financial assistance to the families of those deceased, an official statement said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reportedly said the government has no information about farmers' deaths during the protest and therefore, the question of financial assistance does not arise.

In the statement, the SKM alleged that the BJP government was trying to divide protesting farmers by not starting formal dialogue again and not responding formally to the letter sent by the SKM, reminding it about the pending demands.

"The BJP government should stop attempting to divide farmers even at this stage. Farmers' unions stand united and the Modi government should stop its continued divisive agenda. The SKM is awaiting formal communication with all required details from the government," it said. Criticising the Union government's response, the SKM said that through such remarks the Centre continues to "insult" the huge sacrifices made by protesting farmers.

"The SKM condemns the response of Government of India in Parliament where Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply said that the government has no information about deaths in the farmers' movement and therefore, question of financial assistance does not arise.

"The SKM reiterates its demand for compensation and rehabilitation of the kin of more than 689 martyrs in the ongoing agitation," the

statement said.