SJVN to enter power trading business: CMD

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it will start power trading following the grant of a licence in this regard to it by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).



"Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has granted a trading licence to SJVN Ltd for the inter-state trading of electricity. The Commission said SJVN meets the requirements of the Act and the Trading License Regulations for the grant of an inter-state trading licence," the company said in a statement.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in the statement that by the grant of the trading licence, another feather has been added to SJVN's cap, giving a big boost to its business.

The company will now trade electricity generated by any public and private generating companies, including firms like SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd (STPL) and other upcoming subsidiaries in the renewable sector, Sharma said.

Sharma stated that efficient execution of electricity trading in a competitive environment will ultimately benefit consumers in the spirit of the open-access regime brought about by the Electricity Act, 2003, and the subsequent CERC and SERC regulations.

He further said that SJVN aims to be a one-stop source for any generator and consumer wanting to trade power in the country and contribute to the evolution of a robust and competitive electricity market in India.

The CMD added that SJVN has adequate infrastructure, with state-of-the-art communication facilities and qualified and experienced staff for this task.

SJVN has an energetic core business team with an enormous knowledge of the power sector related to renewable and non-renewable energy and trading thereof.