SJTMC takes up 'Sheemandira Parikrama' project

Puri: Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the 'Aradhya Devata' of Odias & millions of Hindus across India & the world. He is worshiped as Brahmadaru at his 'Mula Peetha' at Puri. The divinity and worship of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha as the 'Lord of Universe' is as timeless and as infinite as the cosmos itself. Shree Mandira and all the properties belonging to Shree Jagannath in land records stands recorded in the name of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha. To manage the temple, affairs of Sevaks (Priests) and all the properties of the Lords, Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee (SJTMC) has been constituted as a statutory body under 'Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955' (Assented to by the President on October 15, 1955).

It is also important to note that every day very large number of devotees from across India visit Puri for darshan of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha. It is a statutory duty & responsibility of SJTMC to make arrangements for amenities & facilities for them. The number of pilgrims & devotees cross more than 1 lakh, especially on holidays and weekends.

Keeping above in mind, Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee (SJTMC) has taken up the project of 'Sheemandira Parikrama'. This project has been approved by State Government under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) Scheme, which was launched to develop Puri as a "World Class Heritage City". This project is being implemented by Works Department, Government of Odisha through its PSU, i.e. Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd. (OBCC). OBCC has been designated as the Nodal agency to plan, design and execute this project under supervision and monitoring of SJTMC.

The Shreemandira Parikrama Project will be a 75-meter corridor around Shree Jagannatha Temple at Puri. The intent of the project is to provide expansive, unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri (Outer wall of Shree Jagannatha Temple) for giving an opportunity to devotees and pilgrims to have visual connect with the Temple, Neelchakra and Meghanada Pacheri.

Shreemandira Parikrama will also serve the function of providing amenities for pilgrims and for strengthening safety and security of the temple and devotees.