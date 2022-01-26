Six soldiers of Army, Assam Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra

New Delhi: Five Indian Army soldiers were posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, on Tuesday for showing exceptional bravery while combating terrorists, according to an official statement.



Moreover, one serving Assam Rifles soldier was awarded Shaurya Chakra on the occasion of Republic Day for showing exceptional bravery during an anti-insurgent operation in Assam, the Indian Army's statement noted. The Indian Army on Tuesday released a list of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

Along with the six personnel who have been awarded Shaurya Chakra, 19 personnel have been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), 33 have been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and 77 have been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for their distinguished service, the Army noted.

Four personnel have been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), 10 have been awarded Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), 84 have been awarded Sena Medal (Gallantry) and 40 personnel have been awarded Sena Medal (Distinguished Service), it mentioned. According to the Indian Army, a total of five soldiers -- Naib Subedar Sreejith M, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, Havildar Pinku Kumar, Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy -- have been posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra for showing exceptional bravery while combating terrorists.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma has also been awarded Shaurya Chakra for showing exceptional bravery while fighting insurgents in Assam, it mentioned. Naib Subedar Sreejith M killed one terrorist in a "face to face gunfight" on July 8, 2021 while carrying out a search in densely forested area of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army noted. He refused to get evacuated and continued to fire before succumbing to his injuries, it added.

On December 25, 2020, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar was conducting a cordon and search operation in Kashmir when he came under heavy fire from terrorists, it said.

Kumar sustained bullet injury but displaying utmost courage, he neutralised one terrorist with accurate fire, pursued and cornered another terrorist inside a house and neutralised him too, it mentioned. "He was evacuated from the location but succumbed to

his injuries and laid down

his life in the line of duty,"

the Army noted. On July 1, 2021, Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli was conducting a cordon and search

operation in Pulwama, Kashmir, when terrorists tried to flee by lobbing grenades

and firing indiscriminately, it said.