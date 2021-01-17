Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, tally rises to 16,808

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,808 on Sunday as six more people -- all of them military personnel -- tested positive for the infection, a senior official said.



The fresh cases -- detected through the RT-PCR method -- were reported from Dahung military camp in West Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Meanwhile, eight people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,690, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has touched 99.29 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 62 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said, adding, the fatality ratio in the state stands at 0.33 per cent, and the positivity rate at 0.36 per cent.

West Kameng has the highest number of active cases at 24, followed by the Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- at 16 and East Siang at five.

The northeastern state has so far tested 3,87,121 samples, including 465 on Saturday, Dr Jampa said.