Six Delhi Police personnel receive medal for excellence in investigation

new delhi: Two Delhi Police officers who probed the case of extortion calls made to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra last year have received the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, officials said on Saturday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Yadav and SI Muneesh Kumar were among six Delhi Police personnel who received the medal this year, according to an official statement. Yadav and Muneesh Kumar received the medal for investigation in the case of extortion calls made to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra last year. The accused demanded Rs 2 crore from the minister claiming that they had some incriminating video clips. Five persons were arrested in this case, it stated. The calls were made to the minister at a time he was in the news after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Another medal winner, IPS officer R P Meena, was the Southeast district DCP when around 25 kg of jewellery was stolen from a showroom on January 20, 2021. The investigation resulted in 100 per cent recovery within 14 hours of the incident, the statement said. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Anuj Kumar Tyagi nabbed two accused persons -- Amandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh -- with over 25 kg of psychotropic drug 'Mephedrone', commonly known as Meow-Meow, and 'Methamphetamine'. Later, another accused, Harvinder Singh, was extradited from London to India on December 24, 2021 and arrested in this case, it stated.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta also received the medal.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in investigation, it added.