Six Corona cases at Indo-Tibetan border, biggest spike in Mandi

Shimla: Till now considered as most safe and least infested district–Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday was hit by Coronavirus, after six men belonging to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were tested positive at Sumdo – a strategic base camp of the GREF on Indo-Tibetan border.



Reports reaching Shimla said though all the infected persons were already at the site for several days but they developed the symptoms of the disease two days back and thus the local administration facilitated their COVID-19 testing.

Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi has issued orders declaring Sumdo –a part of Spiti tehsil as a containment zone. The officials claimed that all the infested persons were far away from the civilian population, thus there is no cause of worries for the locals.

In the Spiti area, the locals, especially women, have enforced strict norms not allowing entry of outsiders to keep the cold desert areas of Kaza and surroundings free from disease.

Meanwhile, there has been a biggest spike in the Coronavirus cases in Mandi, where 108 employees of the pharmaceutical company have been tested positive. The employees, who belong to different states, had reached Mandi only some days back, and apparently did not observe the mandatory quarantine period.

Former Congress Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, through a video statement, claimed that the company had been found completely negligent. The testing for the employees was done after a complaint was lodged in the police station by local Gram Panchayat Pradhan.

Thakur demanded action against the company as over half a dozen panchayats in the vicinity of the pharma unit feared the spread of the infection.

Virus tally in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday rose to 9555 as 326 new cases were reported and death toll figures also increased to 75. During past 12 hours, three more deaths were reported.

The state government admits that Coronavirus was heading for a community spread and advised the people to use precautions.

Special secretary (Health) Dr Nipun Jindal admitted that the state was reaching its peak and almost at a critical stage.

State's Jal Shakti minister Mohinder Singh Thakur who was tested positive some days back and shifted to India Gandhi Medical College hospital, Shimla has returned home in protest for lack of proper medical facilities and care in the hospital. His daughter, who is also an office-bearer of the BJP, had lodged a written complaint to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur against the hospital and doctors not treating her father properly.

Meanwhile, nearly 15 lakh candidates appeared in the NEET and Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) exams held under the COVID conditions.

Some parents accompanying the children looked worried about the spread of the infection yet admitted that the authorities had made proper arrangements required as per COVID guidelines.