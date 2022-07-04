Situation normal in Udaipur, curfew relaxed for 12 hours
Udaipur/ Jaipur: With the situation returning to normal, curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally murdered by two men, leading to communal tension.
Mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review, collector Tara Chand Meena said.
"A relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal," he said.
Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, on Tuesday last and incidents of violence.
He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.
The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.
On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.
They are under the custody of NIA.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Hell on earth: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front4 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT
Suspected food poisoning in UP residential school, 15 girls taken ill4 July 2022 9:01 AM GMT
Woman, teen daughter held in Kerala for kidnapping five-day-old child...4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Cong4 July 2022 8:45 AM GMT
HC refuses to entertain PIL to direct govt to explore feasibility of...4 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT