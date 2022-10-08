Situation in LAC still not normal: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation is "still not normal." While talking to the media, official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have already spoken about de-escalation and disengagement. Our External Affairs Minister also spoke to the Chinese foreign minister regarding the situation in LAC."



"We want de-escalation and Disagreement for retaining normalcy at the border but the talks have not reached that step yet. Our senior officials have already confirmed that the government is expecting such a situation, however, the situation in LAC 'is not normal," Bagchi said.

"Some positive steps have been taken, but some more need to be taken," he added. Last month, the Indian and Chinese militaries moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

On May 5, 2020, a standoff erupted in the eastern Ladakh border, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas, which resulted in an enhancement in military deployment from both countries and rushed in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

However, India has always been claiming that it is maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC and that it is a key target for the overall development of the bilateral ties.