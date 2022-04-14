Sisodia asks Guj CM & Education Minister to visit Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani asking them to keep political differences aside and visit government schools in the national capital to witness the AAP's model of governance.



The letter comes two days after Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, visited state-run schools in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, the hometown of Vaghani, and claimed that government schools in the state were in bad shape. Hitting back, the Delhi BJP alleged that the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable.

"Two days ago, I had an opportunity to visit few government schools in Gujarat which fall under the constituency of education minister Jitu Vaghani. I was shocked and saddened by the observations during the visit. The schools were in a dilapidated condition that it appeared that a defunct scrapyard has been opened and the kids had been asked to attend it," Sisodia said.