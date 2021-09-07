Sinha launches portal for grievance redressal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal for time-bound redressal of grievances related to Kashmir migrants' immovable properties. The Kashmir migrants can log in to http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in/ or http://kashmirmigrantsip.jk.gov.in to submit their complaints, an official spokesman said.

The application filed on the portal will be disposed of in a fixed time frame under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, by the revenue authorities under intimation to the applicant, he said.

"The competent authority (Deputy Commissioner) shall undertake survey/field verification of migrant properties and update all registers, within a period of 15 days and submit compliance report to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the initiative will put an end to the plight of the migrants including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since 1990s.

"I met numerous delegations from across the religions in the last 13 months and they unequivocally supported the return of migrants," he said.

It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past. While laying the foundation for a bright future, this is also the time to heal the old wounds. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood, Sinha said. Nearly 60,000 families migrated from the valley during the turmoil, out of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with the Relief Organisation, J&K, whereas the rest of the families chose to shift to other states and UTs, the

spokesman said.