Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as seven more persons recuperated from the disease while one new infection pushed the tally to 55,243, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

A total of 54,915 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including seven on Friday, he said. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 99.41 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 48 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (10), East Siang (7) and West Kameng at six cases.

The state has thus far tested 11,95,512 samples for COVID-19, including 288 on Friday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,76,201 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.