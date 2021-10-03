Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 37 more people recuperated from the disease while 13 new infections pushed the tally to 54,693, a senior health official said on Sunday.



State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said 54,011 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the frontier state improved marginally to 98.75 per cent from 98.71 per cent the previous day, the official said, adding the active percentage remained at 0.74.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 277 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 405 active COVID-19 cases.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 72, followed by Lohit (71), Tawang (57), West Kameng (49) and East Siang (36).

As many as 11,48,853 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,208 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity ratio in the state stands at 1.07 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,91,270 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state.