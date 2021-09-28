Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 47 more people recuperated from the disease, while 43 new infections were reported, a health department official said.



The new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 54,395.

State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said 53,802 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.90 per cent.

The death toll remained at 274 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 319 active cases.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases at 59, followed by West Kameng (52), Lower Subansiri (29) and Tawang (27).

Over 11.38 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,802 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio in the state stands at 1.53 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, 11,55,669 people have been inoculated.