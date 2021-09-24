Single-day recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 59 more people recuperated from the disease while 44 new infections pushed the tally to 53,584, a health department official said here on Friday.

A total of 53,584 people have recovered from the disease thus far in the state, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.71 per cent from 98.68 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently is 1.55 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 273 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 428 active COVID-19 cases.

Lower Subansiri has the highest number of active cases at 62, followed by Tawang (61), Tirap (56) and West Kameng (47).

As many as 11,29,216 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,823 on Thursday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,21,952 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.