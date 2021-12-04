Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as four more persons recuperated from the disease while one new infection pushed the coronavirus tally to 55,286, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

A total of 54,973 people have recovered from the COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 33 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent, the SSO said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas with 9, Tawang (6) and Lower Dibang Valley (4).

A total of 11,99,409 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 260 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,19,684 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 2,124 on Friday.