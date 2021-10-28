Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 28 more persons recuperated from the disease, while six new infections pushed the tally to 55,120, a senior health department official said here on Thursday.



The state currently has 115 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 54,725 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 28 on Wednesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved marginally to 99.28 per cent from 99.24 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.69 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.21 respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 25, followed by Tawang (22), Lower Dibang Valley (16) and East Siang (13).

As many as 11,83,303 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, including 862 on Wednesday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,00,593 people have been inoculated so far in the state.