Since 2014, double engine govt has ensured Haryana's growth

chandigarh: Since 2014, the double engine government has certainly doubled Haryana's growth pace. In all these eight years, the state has not only set a record in terms of implementing several first-of-its-kind development reforms but has also placed Haryana as one of the prominent states of the country in terms of infrastructural development.

The credit for this success certainly goes to the visionary thinking of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He not only increased the fund allocation for the development of infrastructure but set up various new developmental projects so as to ensure the holistic development of Haryana.

"We don't just promise, we deliver. Our government is giving special focus to the overall development of the state by bringing in radical changes. In today's era, Haryana has become a prominent state of the country in terms of infrastructural development," said Khattar. The Chief Minister, who is also the finance minister of Haryana, while bringing in a policy change, had created a medium term expenditure reserve fund of Rs 8,700 crore so as to ensure the smooth execution of long-term projects.

The budget allocation is done on an annual basis and many projects are of long duration, which take more than a year to complete. "Our government has accepted the fact that many projects, especially those related to infrastructure, require continuous support of the budget. Therefore, a reserve fund has been created for such projects by making provision for a medium-term expenditure structure to avoid delay in the completion of projects due to budget allocation on an annual basis," says Khattar

From time to time, the Manohar Lal-led government is ensuring the construction of railway over bridges (ROBs) or railway under bridges (RUBs). During the tenure of the present state government, 59 ROBs or RUBs have been constructed and construction of 40 ROBs / RUBs is in progress.